Luka Doncic on Mavs' Injury Report Ahead of Christmas Game vs. Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a high-profile Christmas Day matchup. Christmas games always have a little extra juice to them, but it helps that this is a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, a series in which the Mavs made quick work of the Wolves, winning in five games.
It seems both teams are relatively healthy coming into this game, with no major players expected to be out. Here's a look at both teams' injury reports.
Luka Doncic is listed as probable to play with a heel contusion. He missed two games last week, both against the LA Clippers, before returning on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, putting up 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 29 minutes. It would be surprising if he didn't play in this game.
Jaden Hardy has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last six games with a sprained ankle, suffering that injury late in the blowout win over the Washington Wizards on December 5th. Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain) will be out.
For Minnesota, they'll only be without Luka Garza (left ankle sprain), Joe Ingles (right soleus strain), and Daishen Nix (right ankle sprain). Those three have combined to play 85 minutes this season in 28 games, so no major injuries for them.
Dallas and Minnesota will tip off a little after 1:30 p.m. CST on ESPN networks.
