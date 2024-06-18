Will Luka Doncic Play in Pre-Olympic Qualifier? Dallas Mavericks Star Shares Update
BOSTON — After the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated in the NBA Finals by the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic faces a looming decision about his potential participation with the Slovenian national team. The team is set to compete in the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament on July 2 in Greece, beginning with a matchup against Croatia.
After playing 43 minutes in Game 5 in a postseason run that involved a thoracic contusion, a right knee sprain, and left ankle soreness, Doncic was unsure about his status.
"I don't want to talk about what's next, man. I have some decisions to make," Doncic said. "I'm just trying to get a little bit healthier."
Doncic added that he'd answer the question when he thought the team would have exit interviews, but the team itself treated postgame interviews from Game 5 as their final interviews of the season for players. "We'll talk -- we have interviews in two days, right? So I'll give you an answer then," he said.
Before the NBA Finals began, Doncic was asked about potentially participating in the Olympic qualifying tournament. He sounded more confident at that time, stating he has to determine the status of his knee injury, but if he can do it, he'll do it. "Yeah, I think we'll see how my knee is. But if it's a good, I'm going to go play, yeah," he said.
Doncic has played a lot of basketball over the last year since the Mavericks' failure to qualify for the postseason last season following a 38-44 season. While that was a longer break than he had the prior season with a Western Conference Finals run, he participated in the whole FIBA World Cup in Okinawa and Manila before a seventh-place finish for Slovenia, then participated in a full regular season before this postseason run.
After 22 postseason games, Doncic finished averaging 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor, 32.2% from beyond the arc, and 76.5% from the free-throw line. This impressive performance for the 25-year-old superstar included defeating three opponents with 50 or more regular-season wins before being defeated by a 64-win Celtics team in the NBA Finals.
