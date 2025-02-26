Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic reacts to seeing Kyrie Irving, other former teammates after Lakers-Mavericks

Doncic got a chance to see his former teammates for the first time since early February's shocking trade.

Austin Veazey

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks to the media after the game against the Dallas Mavericks reacts at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-99 on Tuesday night, Luka Doncic's first meeting against his former teammates since shockingly being traded a little over three weeks ago. Doncic had a solid performance with a triple-double, putting up 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks, but shot just 6/17 from the floor.

That was still enough for the Lakers to win, and while it's not the dominant performance Mavericks fans usually expect out of Doncic, he was likely dealing with a lot of emotions before and during the game.

During his postgame press conference following the win, Doncic was asked about seeing his former teammates again, specifically Kyrie Irving, who shared their handshake before and after the game.

"Kai is my hermano," Doncic started. "We go way beyond basketball. It was good to see those guys. We went to wars together, and it was really fun to see them all."

The meeting in Dallas in April should be even more emotional. This one was fresh since the trade just happened a little over three weeks ago, but the Mavericks crowd still loves Luka Doncic. There's a chance they may be cheering more for Doncic in that game than they will for their own team.

