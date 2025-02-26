Luka Doncic shares special exchange with Kyrie Irving before Mavericks-Lakers tip-off
Before tonight's game in LA between the Mavericks and Lakers, Luka Doncic dapped up his former teammates, making his interaction with Kyrie Irving extra special due to their relationship from being in Dallas together. Though their stint together was brief – just two seasons – it's clear the two are tight, and they demonstrated that when they met at half-court during the lead-up to tipoff.
Doncic, who was traded along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, has started to come alive with his new team after a rough start in the purple and gold. In tonight's game, he managed an impressive 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 18 first-half minutes as the Lakers led 59-51.
READ MORE: Lakers star Luka Doncic sets NBA history in revenge game against Mavericks
The trade involving Doncic and Davis was a controversial one that sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape and baffled fans and analysts alike. It's clear it has had an impact on the Mavericks fanbase as well, who have been protesting GM Nico Harrison since the swap went through.
Despite this, it's clear Doncic has no bad blood with the Mavericks players, though he very likely does with the franchise that dealt him without his knowledge and cost him a chance at a $100 million supermax extension. His friendship with Kyrie Irving proves that even through adversity in the business of basketball, personal relationships can still stay intact.
READ MORE: Lakers fans troll Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks midgame for trading Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.