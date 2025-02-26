Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic shares special exchange with Kyrie Irving before Mavericks-Lakers tip-off

The two former teammates showed that they're still friends.

Keenan Womack

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before tonight's game in LA between the Mavericks and Lakers, Luka Doncic dapped up his former teammates, making his interaction with Kyrie Irving extra special due to their relationship from being in Dallas together. Though their stint together was brief – just two seasons – it's clear the two are tight, and they demonstrated that when they met at half-court during the lead-up to tipoff.

Doncic, who was traded along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, has started to come alive with his new team after a rough start in the purple and gold. In tonight's game, he managed an impressive 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 18 first-half minutes as the Lakers led 59-51.

READ MORE: Lakers star Luka Doncic sets NBA history in revenge game against Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The trade involving Doncic and Davis was a controversial one that sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape and baffled fans and analysts alike. It's clear it has had an impact on the Mavericks fanbase as well, who have been protesting GM Nico Harrison since the swap went through.

Despite this, it's clear Doncic has no bad blood with the Mavericks players, though he very likely does with the franchise that dealt him without his knowledge and cost him a chance at a $100 million supermax extension. His friendship with Kyrie Irving proves that even through adversity in the business of basketball, personal relationships can still stay intact.

READ MORE: Lakers fans troll Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks midgame for trading Luka Doncic

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News