Luka Doncic trade to Lakers compared to Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the landscape of the league for the future has now been shaken up as the Dallas Mavericks dealt Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Anthony Davis is now in the DFW while looking to be in great form in his Mavericks debut, despite suffering an injury late in the game, trading a generational superstar and franchise talent at 25-years-old is a mistake, simply put.
Doncic now joins the most popular NBA franchise and will enjoy his prime years in the largest market in the league, while the Mavericks have shortened their championship window exponentially.
There is a very solid chance Dallas will regret this trade for years to come. Doncic could very well be a multi-time MVP winner and be one of the generation-defining players. He will do so in a Lakers jersey, now, not in a Mavericks jersey.
Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav made a very solid comparison to the magnitude of the trade, drawing an NFL comparison.
"The Saquon Barkley trade from the Giants to the Eagles," Flavor Flav said. "And right now, the Giants are sick to their stomachs because Saquon Barkley got traded to the Eagles, and now they are going to the Super Bowl. I think he could have carried the Giants to the Super Bowl."
While Barkley left the Giants in free agency, the message still holds. New York didn't offer what Barkley was worth, whereas the Eagles did. Now they are in the Super Bowl.
Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season. He could do the same for the Lakers in the near future, and if he does, Dallas fans will be sick to their stomachs, just like Giants fans are right now.
READ MORE: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could miss games vs. Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season