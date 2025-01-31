Key big man suspended for Mavericks-Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday evening, the second of five straight road games for the Mavs. Dallas' frontcourt has been demolished by injuries, as Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell are all out for the foreseeable future, but Detroit also took a hit to their frontcourt.
The NBA announced late Friday morning that they have suspended Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart for one game due to an altercation in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, which led to an in-game ejection. He was also fined $50,000 for "making inappropriate and objectionable gestures following his ejection." Stewart already had four "flagrant foul points" this season and committed a Flagrant Penalty 2 foul, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension.
If Stewart picks up another flagrant foul later in the season, a Penalty 1 would result in another one-game suspension, while a Penalty 2 would sideline him for two games due to the NBA's flagrant penalty system. He has a little bit of a crazy streak in him, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suspended again later this season.
Here's a view of the altercation, and his gestures afterward.
Detroit's Frontcourt Against Dallas Without Stewart
Stewart had only started four games this season but had appeared in 43 games for an average of about 20 MPG, putting up 5.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG. He was Detroit's enforced off the bench, but Jalen Duren has held down the starting center spot when he's been available, averaging 10.2 PPG and 9.9 RPG. Tobias Harris has started 45 games at power forward.
Without Stewart to come off the bench and play either frontcourt spot, Simone Fontecchio could see some extra run at power forward, while Paul Reed might see extended minutes as the backup center. He's only appeared in 26 games this season, averaging 4.2 PPG. If Dallas can get Jalen Duren in early foul trouble, they'd have a major advantage near the rim.
