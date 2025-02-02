Mark Cuban says he was not involved in decision to trade Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks made the most jarring trade in NBA history on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers for a package that includes Anthony Davis. It's one of those moves where everyone will remember where they were when that notification from Shams Charania came through, wondering if he was hacked and if the trade was legitimate.
After the trade was official, Dallas fans started wondering why, how, and if this would ever happened under former owner Mark Cuban.
Cuban sold his majority share of the team a little over a year ago to the Adelson family, and while there was a time when they thought Cuban would still have some say in the personnel decisions, that didn't end up happening, despite his minority share in the team.
In fact, Cuban confirmed to WFAA, Dallas' local ABC station, that he was not involved in the call that sent Doncic to the Lakers and Davis to the Mavericks. And now, an old quote from Cuban is resurfacing and has aged pretty poorly.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
Cuban said in 2020 when asked how far he'd go to keep Doncic in Dallas, "If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer's office prepping for a divorce." Cuban always went the extra mile to try and acquire star talent whenever possible and did whatever it took to keep his current stars happy in Dallas.
For him to sell the team and trade Doncic, one of the three best players in the world, within a year has to sting for Cuban, at least a little bit. He hasn't made his stance on the trade known yet, but he was just publicly calling out the NBA after Doncic and Kyrie Irving weren't selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game a few days ago.
This decision strictly came down to General Manager Nico Harrison, who had "full support" from the new ownership group. There were some long-term concerns about Doncic's conditioning, but they've just lit a fire under a 25-year-old who has made a career out of embarrassing people in high-pressure moments.
READ MORE: Kevin Durant calls out Mavericks after shocking Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter