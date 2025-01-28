Miami Heat trying to position themselves to acquire Luka Doncic
The Miami Heat are in the middle of the latest Jimmy Butler relocation saga, as he has lit the team on fire with drama. He was just suspended from the team for the third time this season after walking out on a team shootaround once he was informed that Haywood Highsmith would be starting over him.
Miami is fully open to trading the five-time All-NBA selection, but not a lot of teams want to invest in the Jimmy Butler market, given he's worn out his welcome in Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and now Miami. The only team who seemingly wants to play ball is the Phoenix Suns, but Miami is being picky and doesn't want Bradley Beal (understandably). They also want to keep their future salary books clean.
READ MORE: 3 takeaways from Mavericks' home demolition of Wizards
Miami Wants an All-Star in the Future
Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald have reported that the Heat are trying to position themselves to sign an All-Star caliber player in the 2026 offseason, specifically a player like Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.
"According to a source," the article states, "the Heat also has felt it should receive a carrot (likely a draft pick) if it takes players whose contracts run through next season. Taking on non-All-Stars whose contracts run past 2025-26 has been a non-starter for Miami, which is positioned to have more than $80 million in cap space that summer. Several All-Stars, including Luka Doncic, are eligible to become free agents that summer.”
Doncic has a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $48.97 million, but he becomes extension eligible this coming offseason, where he can sign a super-max deal worth over $346 million over five years, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. It's hard to envision a world where the Mavericks don't sign him to that deal or that Doncic doesn't accept.
Dallas has done a tremendous job building around their star over the last few years, giving Doncic the most talented team he's ever had in his time in the NBA, but he's been dealing with injuries this season. He'd led the Mavs on two deep postseason runs, including to the NBA Finals last season. He'd be worth all of that $346 million and more to Dallas.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson knew Luka Doncic would be special because of Kobe Bryant
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter