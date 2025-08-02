Micah Parsons Cowboys trade request compared to Luka Doncic, Mavericks situation
If Micah Parsons is traded away from the Dallas Cowboys, fans could be left feeling like when the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic. That's what one former Cowboy believes about the breaking news that Parsons wants to be traded.
On Friday, Micah Parsons let the world know that he was done trying to negotiate with the Dallas Cowboys, submitting a trade request to the front office and posting about it on X/Twitter.
In Parsons' post on X, he said he no longer wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy, describing how negotiations never really existed after he was tricked into discussing an extension without his agent. For Cowboys fans, it's not a surprise to see the franchise operate this way.
"Yes, I wanted to be here," Parsons wrote on X/Twitter. "I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA.
"Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."
Former Dallas Cowboy Compares Parsons to Luka Doncic Trade
Former Cowboys player turned ESPN analyst Marcus Spears knows how the Dallas fans could react to a trade because he saw the city react to the Luka Doncic-Lakers deal.
“If Micah is dug in, kudos to you, bro,” Spears said Friday on NFL Live. “I hate to see you go. I would love for you be a Dallas Cowboy as long as possible because you’re a phenomenal player. But at some point, Jerry and Stephen is going to mess with the wrong one and they’re going to stand on business for real and not show up to play games. Now, everybody [says], ‘Money is going to fix it and eventually he’ll break.’ Maybe that’ll be the case. Maybe Micah Parsons is doing this for a negotiating tactic.
“But if he’s not, I’m telling y’all right now, I’m in Dallas. These fans acted a fool with the Dallas Mavericks when Luka Doncic was let go because they thought that was the face of their franchise. This is an inflection point for the Dallas Cowboys, their business practices and how they’ve been doing things if this young man decides, ‘I’m gonna be the one player that doesn’t go with the regular rigmarole and accept a contract and go back and play with the Cowboys. I’m gonna request a trade and stand on it until they make a move to move me out of the way.'”
The Cowboys are in an interesting dilemma. They have more leverage since he's still under contract for this season, and they could franchise tag him a few times, but as many other Cowboys players have noted, they need to just pay the man.
