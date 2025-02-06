Anthony Edwards wants to sit courtside when Lakers' Luka Doncic returns to play Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was one of the many shocked people around the NBA when news spread of the trade sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. His first reaction was he couldn't believe that Dallas would send off a 25-year-old elite scorer who just came off the NBA Finals. Now, he wants to be a witness to the hellfire Doncic will rain down in Dallas.
In a video that Edwards posted on Instagram talking about the trade, he believes the Mavericks created a 'monster,' and that he wants to be there in Dallas when Luka Doncic makes his first return to play his former team.
Edwards was first asked about his initial reaction, to which he responded, "Man, it's crazy. He just took them to the Finals. He beat me and took his team to the Finals. I'd just feel so tried that, like, if they say I couldn't do this... whatever they say about me, I'ma change the whole storyline, the whole campaign, it's gonna be my campaign. He just took y'all to the Finals."
Then when asked if he thinks the Mavericks created a monster: "Yeah, yeah, hell yeah. If the respect that I've got for him is where I think it is, yeah. They created a monster, hell yeah."
Edwards then followed it up by saying how excited he is to play the Lakers, and to see Doncic play his former team: "I'm excited to play the Lakers now. Because they created a monster, boy. Man, what? He was getting 35 [points] like it ain't nothing. They finna make him drop to 240 [pounds] and all type of sh--... I'm excited to see the first time the Lakers play Dallas in Dallas. I'm super excited to see that, oh my God... If we're not playing, I'm buying front-row tickets to that bi---."
Luka Doncic makes his return to Dallas on April 9th, the third-to-last game before the playoffs for the Mavericks. Even if both teams have their playoff seed locked up, you can bet Doncic will be playing in that game. And, for Edwards' sake, the Timberwolves don't play that day, but they do play in Milwaukee on the 8th and in Memphis on the 10th. Dallas to Memphis isn't a long flight, though.
