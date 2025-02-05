Colin Cowherd was told Mavericks’ GM Nico Harrison was forced to trade Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks are still the most polarizing team of the trade deadline, and moves have been made since they dealt Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The trade was that groundbreaking, though.
Many quesitons have been raised about the Mavericks and why they moved on from their generational superstar and franchise talents -- and general manager Nico Harrison's answers have only made the matter worse.
According to Colin Cowherd, on a recent episode of the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Harrison was pressured to make the groundbreaking Doncic trade.
"I called somebody yesterday who has known Nico Harrison, the GM who made the deal, the Mavericks GM, and I said, 'What Happened?' And this person said, 'This came from above and beyond the general manager.,'" Cowherd explained. "And when you only get one first-round pick back, that is somebody in ownership telling you, 'Just make the deal.'
"That is pressure from upstairs. ...Nico Harrison knows that one first-round pick is not enough."
Cowherd has a point. The trade was so brutal and Harrison has thrown plenty of excuses around, which makes it seem like something could have gone on behind the scenes.
The Mavericks now have a core of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. Is that plenty of star power? Sure. However, it isn't 2019 anymore. These stars are older and are passing their prime years.
Doncic was on pace to be a multi-time MVP winner and looked capable of leading the Mavericks to a title one day. Trading him away for a sliver of a chance at a title, which they would have had a better chance of winning with Doncic, simply wasn't worth it.
