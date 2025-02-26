Dallas Basketball

Naji Marshall taunts LeBron James after tough bucket in Mavericks-Lakers

Not sure if LeBron James should be the target of a "too small" gesture, but here we are.

Austin Veazey

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks played in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Tuesday night for the first time since the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. While the headlines were around Doncic's revenge game, there was still a basketball game to be played.

In the second quarter, Mavericks forward Naji Marshall ran through LeBron James on his way to a bucket, then hit LeBron with the "too small" gesture as he ran back up the floor. This was Marshall's only made field goal of the first half, but it's a good one to have.

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) shoots the ball over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks sought out Naji Marshall during the offseason to get this type of energy on the team, someone who isn't going to back down from the biggest stars in the NBA. He's an extremely versatile player, capable of defending every player on the floor, while a refined offensive game has helped him get buckets inside.

Dallas is behind 59-51 at halftime against the Lakers as they try to prove that they can win without Luka Doncic and some injuries to their frontcourt. This game has had plenty of emotion and tension, something Lakers coach JJ Redick says Doncic thrives in.

