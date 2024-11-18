NBA Admits to Huge Missed Call in Mavericks-Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Sunday night, picking up an impressive win even while missing superstar Luka Doncic. Dallas led by around 10 points for most of the fourth quarter, but the game got a little squirrelly at the end, with the Thunder scoring 10 points in the final 1:16 of the game, even having a chance to win at the end after the Mavs didn't come down with an intentionally missed free throw. It looks like some of that stress could've been skipped if the officials called the game correctly.
Sunday's officials were already under some fire after some questionable foul calls and debating whether or not a late Jason Kidd timeout after a review would be allowed to advance the ball. That debate could've been skipped if they saw Lu Dort running through Jaden Hardy on that inbounds play.
In the Last Two-Minute Report that the NBA releases for close games says the officials missed Dort running through Hardy, which they attached the video HERE. They said in the report, "Hardy (DAL) establishes himself in a screening position in Dort's (OKC) path and Dort dislodges him from his legally obtained position."
Because that foul came before the ball was inbounded, the Mavericks could've had a one-shot technical free throw, plus they were in the bonus. That would've effectively ended the game there.
Dallas was still able to get out of OKC with a win over the West's top-positioned Thunder, but they should've been able to handle business better than they did. Instead, Kyrie Irving took the inbound, dribbled to a corner, got tied up, and OKC won the jump ball, giving them a chance to potentially tie the game. A win is a win, and the Mavericks picked up a big one nonetheless.
