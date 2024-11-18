Denver Nuggets Eyed Luka Doncic in 2018 in Chaotic Dallas Mavericks 'What-If'
The Dallas Mavericks were nearly impacted in a large way by a what-if that would have shaken up the entire NBA landscape way back in 2018 -- the year in which the team landed Luka Doncic in a draft-night trade.
According to Mike Singer, in an appearance on "The Hoop Collective" with Brian Windhorst, the Denver Nuggets tried to trade for Doncic on draft night to pair him with Nikola Jokic.
"The Nuggets knew that Vlade Divac was not particularly high on Luka Doncic. And they had designs on pairing Nikola Jokic with Luka Doncic. On draft night in 2018, they tried. There was a call placed. There was a proposal and the Nuggets attempted to get the No. 2 pick for Gary Harris and two first round picks was what I was told.”
The Sacramento Kings and Vlade Divac had the No. 2 overall pick and weren't high on Donic. They ended up swinging and missing when taking Marvin Bagley III, who didn't pan out for the club. The trade, in hindsight, doesn't look all that bad.
The Nuggets ended up winning the NBA title in 2023, meaning there are no regrets on their end, as is the case for any team when dealing with "what-ifs."
Dallas might be the real winner, though. The Mavericks have a franchise and generational talent because the Nuggets failed to include Jamal Murray in the trade. Doncic is the centerpiece of what the Mavericks are building and the reason they were in the NBA Finals a season ago.
The Mavericks will be contenders for years to come because of Doncic being their franchise player.
