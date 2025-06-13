NBA analyst predicts blockbuster Kevin Durant-Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have undergone a lot of change recently, and have easily been the NBA's most unpredictable team over the last few months.
However, there is one thing the Mavs could do that would have jaws dropped again.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn named the Mavs as a potential trade destination for Kevin Durant if they were willing to move on from Anthony Davis.
Durant named trade target for Mavs
"The sort of depth and interior defense it would have cost to get Durant at that point likely would have doomed any championship hopes that a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis-Kevin Durant trio might have had, but if Dallas believes Flagg could replace it, there's an argument to be made that now is the time to push all-in for a title," Quinn wrote.
"After all, they don't control their first-round picks between 2027 and 2030. They don't have an immediate path to rebuilding around Flagg's timeline anyway unless they go the other way and trade Davis (which they potentially should, but are unlikely to actually consider)."
The Mavs were head over heels for Davis, willing to trade Luka Doncic of all people to acquire him. That being said, the Mavs could feel similarly about Durant.
A reunion with Kyrie Irving would give Durant a chance to get redemption from his unsuccessful run with the Brooklyn Nets, but it's unlikely to happen.
Durant would be a fun partner for Cooper Flagg, but it's simply a pipe dream at this point.
