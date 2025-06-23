NBA analysts split on 2025-26 Mavericks in early power rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are turning the page after the NBA Finals have come to an end, and with the NBA Draft now just days away.
ESPN conducted a way-too-early power ranking for the 2025-26 season, and the Mavs clocked in at No. 14.
Mavs hover around middle of the pack
"The Mavs' long-term concerns -- on the court and financially -- in the wake of the Luka Doncic deal were mitigated by their amazing lottery luck to land Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick," MacMahon wrote.
"He will arrive in the NBA with a chance to win immediately alongside Anthony Davis and eventually Kyrie Irving, who will sit out at least the 2025 part of next season while recovering from a torn ACL."
The teams in the Western Conference that ranked ahead of the Mavs were the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
This means that the Mavs have some work to do to climb up the ladder during the offseason, but the main reason behind such a movement would be fueled by how Cooper Flagg performs.
Flagg will be the Mavs' No. 1 overall pick for Wednesday's NBA Draft, and he is the new face of the franchise. He will be the reason Dallas is competitive for the next several years, so how he adapts to the NBA will play a big role in the Mavs' success or lack thereof.
