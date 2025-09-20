NBA insider provides real reason the Dallas Mavericks brought back Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks brought back former lottery pick and fan favorite Dennis Smith Jr. earlier this week on what is expected to be a training camp Exhibit-9 deal. Dallas doesn't have any open standard roster spots, so it'll be an uphill battle for Smith to make the roster, even if they do need some guard help.
NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the reason the Mavericks wanted to make this move is to secure Dennis Smith's G-League rights, which come with the Exhibit-9 contract if he's waived. He's another body in training camp and may even appear in some preseason games, but it's a long shot for him to make the roster at this point.
The Mavericks have an interesting guard rotation for the early portion of the season as Kyrie Irving recovers from ACL surgery. They signed D'Angelo Russell to fill in for Irving, with Dante Exum, Brandon Williams, and Jaden Hardy fighting for backup minutes behind him. They also have undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard on a two-way contract, who flashed potential in the NBA Summer League.
Exum, if healthy, seems primed to be the primary backup point guard and can likely even play alongside Russell and Irving. But health will always be a big question mark for him; he played just 20 games last season after a wrist injury in training camp required surgery, and he fractured his hand near the end of the season.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg makes Dallas Mavericks big winners of offseason
Dennis Smith Jr. vs. Brandon Williams vs. Jaden Hardy
If Dennis Smith Jr. is going to crack the roster, it's likely going to come at the expense of Brandon Williams or Jaden Hardy. Williams was playing really well last season, well enough that they signed him to a standard NBA contract. However, he has the easiest contract to move on from if they needed to.
Preferably, the team could find a way to move on from Jaden Hardy, who was signed to a three-year, $18 million contract extension before last season, a move that was a little confusing at the time. He spent last year battling four different right ankle sprains and was mostly inefficient when he did play. However, the Mavericks had already attempted to trade him to sign Exum before waiving and stretching Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
That's why it's unlikely for Dennis Smith Jr. to remain on the team. If he's that much better in training camp and in the preseason, the Mavs will find a way, but he'd have to really make an impression.
READ MORE: Former Warriors teammates reuniting with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter