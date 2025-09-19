Cooper Flagg makes Dallas Mavericks big winners of offseason
It still feels a little unreal that the Dallas Mavericks ended up with Cooper Flagg in the NBA Draft after trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a rollercoaster few months for Mavs fans, and many of them still aren't over the trade, but allowed some grace after the team landed Flagg.
Because of the sheer luck of landing Flagg, the Mavericks have landed on Grant Hughes' NBA winners of the offseason list on Bleacher Report.
"Nothing will undo the widely (and correctly) panned Luka Dončić trade from last season, but the Dallas Mavericks exit the 2025 offseason in shockingly good shape. They lost just enough down the stretch last year to secure a 1.8 percent chance at the top pick in the draft. When their numbers hit, the Mavs got the mother of all lifelines in Cooper Flagg, a potentially transcendent two-way star.
"After that, Dallas agreed on a three-year, $118 million deal with the injured Kyrie Irving. That may sound like a lot for a player in his 30s coming off a torn ACL, but his new average annual value comes in lower than the $42.9 million player option he declined in order to sign the extension. In need of a ball-handler until Irving returns, the Mavericks also inked D'Angelo Russell to a bargain deal at two years and $12 million.
"...Dallas will compete for a playoff spot in a typically brutal West, and Flagg's presence makes the long-term outlook much brighter than it otherwise would have been. Dončić's departure will sting for some time, but a strong offseason should provide real hope for Mavs fans."
It's Been a Mostly Calm Offseason for the Mavericks
After a wild transactional period around the trade deadline that sent out Luka Doncic, Quentin Grimes, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris while bringing in Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Caleb Martin.
The only major change this offseason was bringing in D'Angelo Russell. Otherwise, they re-signed Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington, while letting Kai Jones, Kessler Edwards, and Spencer Dinwiddie walk in free agency. The team should at least be a little healthier than the end of last season, but it is a little worrisome that they're mainly running things back.
