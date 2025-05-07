NBA legend reveals reaction to Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade
Despite the season being over for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, they remain one of the hottest topics in the NBA. Most people still cannot get over the Luka Doncic trade, where Dallas sent the Slovenian superstar to Hollywood for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick.
While most are entirely against the deal, a few have been on Dallas' side, defending Mavs General Manager Nico Harrison for standing on business and making a gutsy decision. While that's a bad way to look at it, an NBA legend is on that side of the argument.
READ MORE: Breakout Mavericks forward breaks silence on Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Penny Hardaway, now the head coach of his alma mater, Memphis, recently appeared on "The OGs" podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller (one of his former assistants at Memphis), who asked him about the Luka Doncic trade. And his reaction might surprise you.
"Nico is my guy, so I have to be careful. I love Nico. But, you know what, you talk about big balls, Nico stood on what he believed in. He stood on it, and that takes a lot. Obviously, we're not on the inside, but that took a lot to trade Luka. And AD, we know AD is as talented as anyone, we're not disrespecting AD at all. Luka's younger, Luka could be the face of the league, that's a tough trade... I do say that if that group is healthy, with Kyrie [Irving] healthy and everyone healthy, they could be in the Western Conference Finals."
Penny Hardaway has a signature shoe with Nike, most famously his Foamposite line, and likely worked closely with Nico Harrison, so it's not surprising to see Hardaway give him some credit and play the middle ground as best he can. This trade will be talked about for generations, and more reactions will likely pop up throughout the summer.
READ MORE: Mavericks, Lakers reported to meet in 2025 preseason
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter