NBA makes international announcement about Mavericks
The NBA is still a ways away from announcing its 2025-26 season. The 2024-25 season still isn't even over since the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers are facing off in the NBA Finals. But that isn't stopping them from making big schedule announcements.
Some teams are starting to release their preseason schedules, as the Dallas Mavericks know they'll play the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas in October, but the NBA has announced a regular season game already.
READ MORE: NBA scout gives glowing review of future Maverick Cooper Flagg
The Mavericks will be playing a game against the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City, Mexico on November 1st, per the NBA. The game will take place at the Arena CDMX. Here is the full statement provided by the NBA.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live today announced that The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons playing a regular-season game hosted by Zignia Live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Nov. 1.
The matchup will mark the league’s 34th game in Mexico since 1992 – more than any country outside of the U.S. and Canada – and coincide with traditional “Día de Muertos” (Day of the Dead) celebrations locally for the second consecutive year. The “Día de Muertos” theme will be showcased through a variety of in-arena activations during the game, including a specially themed basketball court and several fan engagement initiatives.
The Mavericks, who will be playing their eighth game in Mexico, currently feature 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. The Pistons, who will be making their ninth appearance in Mexico, completed one of the largest year-over-year turnarounds in NBA history last season and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. They are led by 2025 NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team member Cade Cunningham and a young core of standouts that include Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart.
The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 will air live in Mexico, across Latin America and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. In addition to the game, the league and its partners will conduct NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA youth and coach basketball development programming, and interactive fan activities that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.
The game and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Emirates, Jordan Brand, Michelob Ultra, PlayStation, and Tissot.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter