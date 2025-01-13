Dallas Basketball

NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks Slide Out of Top 10

The Dallas Mavericks are scooching down in the NBA power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) battle for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks saw their win streak snapped at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, keeping them in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

The loss also contributed to their fall in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. After clocking in at No. 9 last week, the Mavs are now on the wrong side of the top 10, moving two spots down to No. 11.

"The Mavs got their first two wins (after losing their first four games) without both Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, beating the Lakers and Blazers at home. But their most important game last week was Sunday when they blew two big leads in a loss to the Nuggets," Schuhmann writes.

"The Mavs will host the Nuggets again on Tuesday, and they’ll also play the Thunder twice in the next 11 days. They’ve split their first two meetings with Oklahoma City, with the loss in the NBA Cup quarterfinals being the Mavs’ worst offensive performance (104 points on 100 possessions) in the 20 games for which they’ve had both Dončić and Irving."

The teams that rank ahead of the Mavs are the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, the aforementioned Nuggets, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Mavs are back in action tomorrow on the road against the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. CT.

