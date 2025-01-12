Analyst: Mavericks Should Trade For Pelicans Veteran
The Dallas Mavericks are approaching the NBA Trade Deadline in the next couple of weeks, and they need to take the opportunity that's in front of them.
The Mavs currently sit in fifth place in the West, but they are only 3.5 games back of being completely out of the Play-In Tournament, and with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both nursing injuries, the team could be in trouble if upgrades aren't made.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon suggests that the Mavs should trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Smart.
“Can the Mavs find a trade to replace the offensive production they're missing while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are sidelined by injuries? Of course not. If healthy, Dallas will be considered a dangerous playoff matchup regardless of seeding, but the Mavs could use a disruptive on-ball defender such as the Pelicans' Javonte Green, who is on a minimum contract," MacMahon writes.
Green, 31, is averaging 5.9 points for the Pelicans this season as New Orleans has sunk towards the bottom of the Western Conference. The Pels should be a seller and Green won't cost an arm and a leg to acquire.
The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.
