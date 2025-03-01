Knicks have interest in adding Mavericks center
The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of a massive frontcourt crisis. Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford are all dealing with injuries and will be out for a few more games, at least. They're supposed to be re-evaluated on March 6th for further clarity on a timeline, but it's not guaranteed that they'll be back around then.
To buy them some time, they signed Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, which has given them an able body at center instead of having to play Kessler Edwards at center. And he's coming off his best performance as Maverick on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. But unfortunately, his time on his 10-day contract is coming to an end.
Most teams would sign him to a second 10-day contract, but because of financial restrictions and how close Dallas is to the first tax apron, they can't afford to sign him to another contract, or anyone on the buyout market, for that matter. With his contract set to expire soon, what options will be open for Brown?
Apparently, the New York Knicks could have interest in signing Brown, as they have an open roster spot, injury concerns with Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti just tore his meniscus. It also helps that Brown was with the Knicks' G-League affiliate team before signing with the Mavericks, where he won G-League Player of the Month in January.
According to Ian Begley of SNY, "Dallas can’t sign Moses Brown to a second 10-day deal. The center is among players on the Knicks’ radar for 15th roster spot, per people familiar with the matter. Brown, who played high school basketball at Archbishop Molloy, spent time with the Westchester Knicks earlier this season."
As far as the Mavericks, Dwight Powell just returned from injury and can play serviceable minutes. Kylor Kelley is still on a two-way contract, but Dallas hasn't had much interest in playing him recently. P.J. Washington, Kessler Edwards, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are all capable of playing small-ball center if needed, as well. But they need Davis, Lively, and Gafford to return soon.
