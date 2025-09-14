Newest Mavericks guard believes he's in his prime, but numbers suggest otherwise
The Dallas Mavericks signed D'Angelo Russell as their lone free agent addition this summer, believing he can be the ideal fill-in until Kyrie Irving is fully recovered from his ACL surgery. He has chemistry with guys like Anthony Davis and Max Christie already, so it makes sense on paper.
Russell is also of the belief that he still has a lot in the tank as he enters his 11th season in the NBA, saying as much on "The Backyard Podcast."
“My preparation is completely different," Russell said. "I still don’t feel, I mean, I feel like I’m in my prime. Like, I don’t feel old. I feel stronger. I feel wiser. I feel more careful. And that’s it."
Russell signed a two-year deal worth about $12 million with the Mavs in free agency, but there is a player option on the second year. If everything goes as both sides expect this season, he's likely a free agent again next offseason with a turned-down option.
For a Mavericks team that's lacking future flexibility, unless he is just downright horrible this season, they may not mind for him to pick up that option. Even if he were to opt out next offseason, they're projected to be over the first tax apron, and a playable depth piece on a $6 million salary is palatable.
Is D'Angelo Russell Still in his Prime?
As much as Russell may dispute it, there's reason to believe that he's on the down slope of his career. He had his worst season in the NBA last year, averaging 12.6 PPG and 5.1 APG while shooting 39% from the floor and 31.4% from three. His scoring and shooting percentages were the worst of his career, while the assists were his worst since his third year in the NBA.
Some of that could be not adapting to JJ Redick's system well with the Los Angeles Lakers and then being traded to a pitiful Brooklyn Nets squad, but he also doesn't possess the same quickness to get downhill anymore.
If that regression is a pattern and not a one-time thing, the Mavericks may be in serious trouble this season until Irving returns.
