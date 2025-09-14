Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks could have unsung hero off the bench

The Dallas Mavericks have a player that could fly under the radar when it comes to his importance.

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford grimaces as he runs back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets
The Dallas Mavericks are headlined by the likes of Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, but they have other role players that could help make them a true contender in the Western Conference.

One of those players is big man Daniel Gafford, who was listed at No. 21 on HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina's center ranking.

"Considering the Dallas Mavericks’ abundance of frontcourt depth, it’s tough to say what kind of playing time Daniel Gafford will get in 2025-26. He’ll more than likely come off the bench behind the explosive Dereck Lively, but that might not be such a bad thing, as Gafford is the type who can make a big impact in spot action thanks to his athletic presence as a lob threat and finishing ability near the rim. Gafford is also a strong screen-setter and finisher out of the pick-and-roll," Urbina wrote.

"Gafford’s impact extends to the defensive end, too, as the former Arkansas Razorback has serious bounce and timing. Over the past two seasons combined, Gafford has averaged nearly two blocks per contest. 

"Gafford’s two-way presence makes him one of the most underrated centers in the league today."

Daniel Gafford in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gafford underrated for Mavericks

The Mavs made a bold move to trade for Gafford during the 2023-24 season from the Washington Wizards and it paid off well for them at the beginning.

Gafford helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. While they took a step back in Gafford's first full season in Dallas, the Mavericks rewarded him for his hard work, signing him to a three-year, $54 million extension, which begins in the 2026-27 campaign.

If Gafford can continue to be a key part of the Mavericks frontcourt core, Dallas should be in a good position to make a deep playoff run or two while he is with the team.

