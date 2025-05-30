NHL commissioner gets real about situation between Dallas Stars and Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks seem to be headed toward an exit from the American Airlines Center, a place they've called home since 20001, but their lease expires in 2031. Mavericks CEO Rick Welts has been very transparent that they plan to be in a new arena once their lease expires at the AAC, as part of the reason he was hired was his experience in helping plan the Chase Center for the Golden STate Warriors, as well as the entertainment district.
As of now, the Dallas Stars, who also share the AAC with the Mavs, don't plan on going anywhere. Welts has made it clear that the new Mavs arena will be a basketball-only facility, so the Stars will have to find their own option.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman held a news conference before Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Stars and Edmonton Oilers and was asked about the relationship between NBA and NHL franchises.
“Giving a blanket generalization probably isn’t helpful,” Bettman said. “Here in Dallas, it’s clear, including the most recent comments by the Mavericks’ CEO, that they want to go build a new arena for themselves. OK. They’re entitled to do that. It doesn’t affect the Stars.
“This is a great building. Has always been a great building. The bones are terrific. Probably needs some updating because it’s 25 years old, but [Stars owner] Tom Gaglardi is committed to the city of Dallas. I think he believes that the team should be in the city. They’ll either do something with this building or build their own.”
The Stars have said they'd like to stay in the same area, as they love the "vibrant community" that has been built up around the arena. The Mavs are still searching for their next home, but it seems likely that it'll be built in Irving on property already owned by the Adelson family.
