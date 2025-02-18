Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams shares thoughts on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Weeks have passed but the massive trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that sent Luka Doncic to the West Coast is still on the minds of players across the league. The NBA held its annual All-Star Weekend over the last few days, giving stars plenty of time to share their reactions to a deal that has shaken up the championship race.
The trade delivered the Mavericks a package that centered around Anthony Davis, who was injured in his debut with the franchise and is out for the foreseeable future. Davis is expected to have a cautious rehab on his way back from an adductor injury.
READ MORE: New Mavericks CEO breaks silence on Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, arena plans
Considering Dallas was in the NBA Finals less than 12 months ago, there's been a shockwave in the aftermath of this move. It's simply something that most didn't see coming.
That includes Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, who faced off against Doncic and the Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals. Williams was as surprised as everyone else, noting that he was woken up out of his slumber when everything broke publicly.
"I was woken up out of my sleep. I probably had the same reaction as all of you, it's one of those trades that never happens or thought would happen," Williams said according to Celtics on CLNS's Noa Dalzell. "From just like a loving the game, kind of like basketball head, it was crazy so it's cool that there's more comp, obviously, he stayed in the West but it was definitely crazy, unexpected."
The Mavericks dispatched the Thunder 4-2 on their run to an appearance in the finals last year. Williams averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in 38.2 minutes per game during the six-game series. He shot 42.4% from the floor and 38.1% from distance.
Williams is coming off his first All-Star appearance in what is quickly becoming a career-best campaign. In his third season at the professional level, he's averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32.6 minutes per game over 51 appearances.
The Thunder and Mavericks have already completed their regular-season series. Dallas came out on top 3-1. Despite that, Oklahoma City still sits with the top spot in the West while the Mavs will need to pick it up over the final third of the season.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Mavericks need to clean their mess to salvage season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter