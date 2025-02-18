Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams shares thoughts on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

Dallas Basketball

The Thunder and Mavericks faced off in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Weeks have passed but the massive trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that sent Luka Doncic to the West Coast is still on the minds of players across the league. The NBA held its annual All-Star Weekend over the last few days, giving stars plenty of time to share their reactions to a deal that has shaken up the championship race.

The trade delivered the Mavericks a package that centered around Anthony Davis, who was injured in his debut with the franchise and is out for the foreseeable future. Davis is expected to have a cautious rehab on his way back from an adductor injury.

Jalen Williams and Luka Doncic
May 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Considering Dallas was in the NBA Finals less than 12 months ago, there's been a shockwave in the aftermath of this move. It's simply something that most didn't see coming.

That includes Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, who faced off against Doncic and the Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals. Williams was as surprised as everyone else, noting that he was woken up out of his slumber when everything broke publicly.

Luka Doncic and Jalen Williams
May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I was woken up out of my sleep. I probably had the same reaction as all of you, it's one of those trades that never happens or thought would happen," Williams said according to Celtics on CLNS's Noa Dalzell. "From just like a loving the game, kind of like basketball head, it was crazy so it's cool that there's more comp, obviously, he stayed in the West but it was definitely crazy, unexpected."

The Mavericks dispatched the Thunder 4-2 on their run to an appearance in the finals last year. Williams averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in 38.2 minutes per game during the six-game series. He shot 42.4% from the floor and 38.1% from distance.

Williams is coming off his first All-Star appearance in what is quickly becoming a career-best campaign. In his third season at the professional level, he's averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32.6 minutes per game over 51 appearances.

Jalen Williams and PJ Washington
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Thunder and Mavericks have already completed their regular-season series. Dallas came out on top 3-1. Despite that, Oklahoma City still sits with the top spot in the West while the Mavs will need to pick it up over the final third of the season.

The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

