Preview: Battered Mavericks host beaten 76ers in short-handed matchup

The Dallas Mavericks return home to play the Philadelphia 76ers early on Sunday afternoon in a battle between the two most injured teams in the NBA. That's not hyperbole, as each team listed 10 players on the injury report. This game will also be the homecoming of Quentin Grimes, playing against the Mavs for the first time since that ridiculous trade in February.
Dallas is coming off a brutal beatdown by the hands of the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Mavericks were demolished on the glass 72-38, as four Rockets had at least eight rebounds, led by Alperen Sengun with 15. Dante Exum went down with a likely season-ending injury in that game, adding to the already lengthy report.
Philadelphia has lost three straight games, but it might be better to say the 76ers have won just three of their last 20 games. Former Maverick Quentin Grimes has been playing exceptional basketball recently, averaging 26.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.4 APG over his last seven games. But without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and more, it's hard for the 76ers to have much success.
The Sixers won the first matchup between these teams, as Joel Embiid played one of his 19 games this season and had a triple-double. This game was bumped from an ESPN/ABC spot due to the injuries and lackluster performances.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Date/Time: Sunday, March 16th, 12 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 33-35, 76ers 22-44
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -5.5
Over/Under: 223.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -215, 76ers +180
