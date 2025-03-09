Preview: Mavericks host Suns in fight for final Play-In spot
The Dallas Mavericks enter Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns having lost six of their last seven games, and hardly any of them have been close. They're dealing with a depleted roster and learning how to play without many of their stars, which can lead to some not-great basketball moments.
They did hold on for most of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Although the final score may have been 122-111, it was a back-and-forth game throughout, and Memphis didn't really extend the lead until the final two minutes. Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams played incredible games, but they'll have to get creative on Sunday afternoon.
Phoenix is coming off an overtime thriller against the Denver Nuggets. Yes, it was the game that Nikola Jokic put up an absurd 30/20/20 game, but the Suns forced overtime with a nice out-of-bounds set to free Kevin Durant for a three in the corner. Durant and Devin Booker combined for 63 points, but they still lost on the road. They've got a brutal schedule remaining for the rest of the season and could use a win against the Mavs here.
The Mavs and Suns are in a race for the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference. Dallas has a 2.5-game lead with 18 games left to play, but without Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and more, it's hard to see them winning many more games.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving calls out report that Mavericks were playing him too much before ACL injury
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
Date/Time: Sunday, March 9th, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 32-32, Suns 29-34
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +7.5
Over/Under: 229
Moneyline: Suns -275, Mavericks +225
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter