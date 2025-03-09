Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks host Suns in fight for final Play-In spot

Whoever wins this game could be in the driver's seat for the final seed of the Play-In tournament.

Austin Veazey

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) against Phoenix Suns guard Monte Morris at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) against Phoenix Suns guard Monte Morris at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks enter Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns having lost six of their last seven games, and hardly any of them have been close. They're dealing with a depleted roster and learning how to play without many of their stars, which can lead to some not-great basketball moments.

They did hold on for most of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Although the final score may have been 122-111, it was a back-and-forth game throughout, and Memphis didn't really extend the lead until the final two minutes. Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams played incredible games, but they'll have to get creative on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix is coming off an overtime thriller against the Denver Nuggets. Yes, it was the game that Nikola Jokic put up an absurd 30/20/20 game, but the Suns forced overtime with a nice out-of-bounds set to free Kevin Durant for a three in the corner. Durant and Devin Booker combined for 63 points, but they still lost on the road. They've got a brutal schedule remaining for the rest of the season and could use a win against the Mavs here.

The Mavs and Suns are in a race for the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference. Dallas has a 2.5-game lead with 18 games left to play, but without Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and more, it's hard to see them winning many more games.

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving calls out report that Mavericks were playing him too much before ACL injury

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Date/Time: Sunday, March 9th, 2:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 32-32, Suns 29-34

TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +7.5

Over/Under: 229

Moneyline: Suns -275, Mavericks +225

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News