Preview: Mavericks host Kings at end of three-game home stand

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to move the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to move the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
The Dallas Mavericks have one more game at home before traveling to Milwaukee for a rematch of Saturday's game against the Bucks. Before that, the Sacramento Kings come back to Dallas for the third and final matchup between the teams this season. These two just played in Dallas in the week before the All-Star Break, with the Kings coming away with a 129-128 overtime win as DeMar DeRozan hit the game-winner in the final seconds.

Dallas lost 132-117 to the Bucks on Saturday, as Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 77 points. Kyrie Irving had 31 points, but he shot just 9/23 from the floor. Milwaukee outscored Dallas 30-16 in the third quarter, giving them enough breathing space to go on to a win.

Sacramento has won three straight games against the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and, most recently, the Houston Rockets. Domantas Sabonis played just one minute in that game due to injury, and he'll be out Monday against the Mavs. But they still had six scorers in double-figures without him, led by DeMar DeRozan with 21 points.

The Kings have won both games against the Mavs so far this season, but Dallas would love to pick one up here, especially as Sacramento plays without Sabonis. These teams are tied for the 8th seed in the Western Conference but are just a game back of the Clippers for 6th.

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Date/Time: Monday, March 3rd, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 32-29, Kings 31-28

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, NBCSCA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -1.5

Over/Under: 234.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -134, Kings +114

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

