Preview: Mavericks host Kings at end of three-game home stand
The Dallas Mavericks have one more game at home before traveling to Milwaukee for a rematch of Saturday's game against the Bucks. Before that, the Sacramento Kings come back to Dallas for the third and final matchup between the teams this season. These two just played in Dallas in the week before the All-Star Break, with the Kings coming away with a 129-128 overtime win as DeMar DeRozan hit the game-winner in the final seconds.
Dallas lost 132-117 to the Bucks on Saturday, as Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 77 points. Kyrie Irving had 31 points, but he shot just 9/23 from the floor. Milwaukee outscored Dallas 30-16 in the third quarter, giving them enough breathing space to go on to a win.
Sacramento has won three straight games against the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and, most recently, the Houston Rockets. Domantas Sabonis played just one minute in that game due to injury, and he'll be out Monday against the Mavs. But they still had six scorers in double-figures without him, led by DeMar DeRozan with 21 points.
The Kings have won both games against the Mavs so far this season, but Dallas would love to pick one up here, especially as Sacramento plays without Sabonis. These teams are tied for the 8th seed in the Western Conference but are just a game back of the Clippers for 6th.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
Date/Time: Monday, March 3rd, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 32-29, Kings 31-28
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, NBCSCA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -1.5
Over/Under: 234.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -134, Kings +114
