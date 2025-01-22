Preview: Mavericks Looking to Avenge Christmas Loss to Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks will start the first night of a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, both a Christmas Day and Western Conference Finals rematch. Nearly every Maverick is on the injury report as they look to make up for Monday's disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Monday was another failure to close a game, as Dallas led by six with a little more than six minutes to go, then scored just five points the rest of the game and lost by five, failing to take advantage of 33 points from Kyrie Irving and 31 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks from Daniel Gafford. Injuries have hampered this team, no doubt, but failing to beat teams like the Hornets or Pelicans are bad looks.
Minnesota's previous game had a similar story, as the Timberwolves led the Memphis Grizzlies by nine with less than seven minutes to go before falling 108-106. That's just how the season has gone for them, with a lack of chemistry and cohesion leading to disappointing results. Julius Randle is coming off a five-point performance but has always played well in Dallas. Expect him to bounce back.
Dallas and Minnesota have split the two games they've played this season, with the Timberwolves coming away with a 105-99 win. What looked like a possible blowout, as Minnesota led by as much as 28 before the Mavs stormed back to within two late in the game, they just couldn't get all the way back. Kyrie Irving ended the game with 39 points, including a massive 15 in the fourth quarter. He may need a similar performance for Dallas to come away with a win here.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Wednesday's matchup.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Provides Disappointing Injury Updates on Two Key Mavericks
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 22nd, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 23-20, Timberwolves 22-21
TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - North
READ MORE: Key Maverick Criticizes Officiating of Kyrie Irving, Says Star Needs More Respect
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter