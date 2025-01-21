Key Maverick Criticizes Officiating of Kyrie Irving, Says Star Needs More Respect
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, losing 110-105 despite 33 points from Kyrie Irving and 31 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks from Daniel Gafford. Dallas made ten more free throws than Charlotte, but it wasn't enough to overcome the massive differential that Charlotte created from the three-point line. And according to one Maverick, Dallas didn't shoot enough free throws.
Daniel Gafford believes that Kyrie Irving isn't getting a fair whistle, and used his postgame press conference to air his grievances.
“I wish they would respect [Kyrie Irving] and give him a couple more calls under the basket. He’s a great finisher around the rim but he’s gonna end up getting hurt because of how many guys put him on the floor,” Gafford stated.
Gafford may be on to something. Twenty-four qualifying players are averaging at least 23 PPG this season, of which Kyrie Irving is one (24.2 PPG). No one is attempting fewer free throws per game than Irving's 3.8, despite his shot attempts looking similar to everyone else in his range. Victor Wembanyama, Zach LaVine, and Donovan Mitchell are the only other players under 4.1 FTA per game.
Irving is coming off a stretch where he missed six out of seven games with a bulging disc in his back. With how often he's been sent to the floor on uncalled fouls, that's probably not helping his back at all. Luka Doncic's return would also help Irving's workload, but he's still a few weeks away from returning from his calf strain.
