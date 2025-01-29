Preview: Mavericks play Pelicans in first of five-game road trip
The Dallas Mavericks are starting a five-game road trip on Wednesday night, heading to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Dallas lost on a controversial missed goaltend when they were in New Orleans two weeks ago and would love to make up for that loss.
The Mavericks most recently smoked the Washington Wizards on Monday, leading by at least 20 points for the final 39 minutes of the game. Klay Thompson came out firing, and the team never looked back. Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Daniel Gafford continued their recent high level of play, and it looks like some Mavs could be returning soon.
When the Pelicans beat Dallas two weeks ago, it was part of a four-game winning streak that looked like the team could be turning a corner as they started getting healthier. Since that winning streak, they've dropped three straight games to the Grizzlies, Hornets, and Raptors, losing by a combined 53 points (Charlotte beat them by 31!!!). Dejounte Murray should be back for this game after missing that game against Charlotte, and he had a big performance against the Mavericks in the last matchup. Zion Williamson will also be in this game after not playing in that matchup two weeks ago.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Wednesday's Southwestern Division matchup.
How to Watch: Mavericks vs. Pelicans
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 29th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Records: Mavericks 25-22, Pelicans 12-35
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, MavsTV, GCSEN
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -2
Over/Under: 231.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -126, Pelicans +108
