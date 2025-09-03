Rumored Mavericks starting lineup with Cooper Flagg sounds like a disaster
The Dallas Mavericks have a unique plan for star rookie Cooper Flagg, planning to use him as an on-ball creator. The plan for the starting lineup likely lies around D'Angelo Russell, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II.
However, NBA insider Marc Stein said on the "DLLS Mavs" podcast that he can envision Flagg and Washington starting together in a jumbo lineup.
“I do think that at some point that the starting lineup will be tested at some point with Cooper [Flagg] at the 2 and PJ [Washington] at the 3. I feel pretty strongly about that,” Stein said.
Assuming that the only difference in the lineup is Washington in place of Klay Thompson, that would be a very bold move with not a lot of upside. Washington would slightly improve the team's on-ball defense, but teams don't respect him from three they way they would with Thompson. That's not a knock on Washington, who shot 38% from three last season, but he just isn't one of the greatest shooters of all time.
This lineup would rely even more on D'Angelo Russell bouncing back to form, for Cooper Flagg's three-point shot to be real, and for Anthony Davis to take a step up from deep, something he's never exceeded at in his career.
PJ Washington Remains Unsigned Without Contract Extension
It was expected that PJ Washington would have a contract extension from the Mavs as soon as he was eligible on August 29th. So far, though, there has been no extension.
Washington is eligible to sign a four-year deal worth somewhere in the range of $90 million, but if the Mavs want to be able to trade him immediately, it would have to be around $73.2 million. Whether that's a sticking point, or if Washington just hasn't be in the area to sign his deal is unclear, but he's the type of player every team wants, and one that the Mavs should keep around.
