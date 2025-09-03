Dirk Nowitzki's revealed connection with Cooper Flagg is just what Mavs fans needed
Dirk Nowitzki's relationship with the only NBA franchise he's ever known, the Dallas Mavericks, isn't what it used to be for a number of reasons. But that didn't stop him from reaching out to the franchise's new star.
The Mavericks lucked out and were able to land the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, giving them Cooper Flagg. Winning heals all, and the Mavericks fans have had a lot of reasons to need healing this year. So, hearing Nowitzki reached out to Cooper Flagg after he was drafted us a great start toward healing.
"We were texting a bit after he was drafted," Nowitzki revealed to the Dallas Morning News. "I wanted to welcome him to the city and let him know if there’s anything he ever needs that I’m here for him and happy to help. I’m just a phone call away. He said, ‘Thank you so much and hopefully we’ll be in touch later on.’"
Flagg will be participating in Nowitzki's seventh annual tennis classic. Nowitzki said that Flagg probably isn't a huge tennis fan, but that the rookie was happy to support.
"We reached out [to ask him to come to the classic]. I don’t think he’s much of a tennis player because he’s more of a golfer, but he said, ‘I’ll come out and do whatever to support. I want to see what you guys are doing and what events you’re putting on with the foundation.’ He’s very curious and we’re very thankful that he wants to come out and support. I’m sure leading up to the season he’s very busy."
Nowitzki's Strained Relationship With the Mavericks
Dirk Nowitzki used to be around the Mavericks often and even has an office in the facility. But he hasn't used that in years.
Nico Harrison's removal of head athletic trainer Casey Smith was a point of tension for a lot of people involved with the franchise. Smith was highly respected and a great friend of many, but Harrison thought Smith's voice carried too much weight within the franchise and fired Smith while he was back home in Ohio, attending to his ailing mother.
The Luka Doncic trade also didn't help things. Nowitzki and Doncic are close and will forever be interlinked by the fans, so for Harrison to remove Doncic without warning was (and, still is) a hard moment for a lot of people to process, including Nowitzki.
