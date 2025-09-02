Should it be concerning that the Mavericks haven't re-signed PJ Washington yet?
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington became extension eligible on Friday, August 29th, but he remains unsigned as of now. Should it be a concern that he hasn't signed his extension?
Washington is one of four Mavericks set to be a free agent after this season, as well as Dwight Powell, Brandon Williams, and the recently signed Dante Exum. With the Mavericks locked into their current core well above the salary cap and tax aprons for the foreseeable future, extending a player is the best asset retention they can perform, as they can turn around and trade that player later.
It was believed that Washington would sign his extension soon after he was eligible, and depending on that contract he would sign would show a lot on how the team views him. He was eligible to sign a deal up to four years, $90 million, but that deal would mean Washington couldn't be tradeable at all next season, something the Mavs may not be interested in.
Most NBA players who sign a contract extension aren't trade eligible for six months, and six months from now would make Washington trade eligible again after the trade deadline. For a team searching for as much flexibility as possible, that doesn't interest them.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Klay Thompson drops surprising hint at post-retirement plans
So, What's the Hold-Up With PJ Washington?
There are two reasons why Washington and the Mavericks could be waiting on an extension: they've already agreed to an extension near that $90 million and it won't matter when he signs it, or the Mavs want to sign him to a number that keeps him tradeable and Washington hasn't shown interest in that to this point.
As we saw with Daniel Gafford, a player can sign an extension and still be traded if the first year of the deal is, at most, a 15% increase from his last deal, and each of the next years are a 5% increase. That would put the extension in the four-year, $73.2 million range, which would be a bargain for the Mavs.
The question remains, though, would Washington be interested in leaving nearly $17 million on the table? He's been a vital piece of the team since he was traded for at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, helping turn the Mavs into an NBA Finals contender immediately. And since Washington grew up in the Dallas area, he instantly endeared himself to the fanbase. Given how much heartbreak this fanbase has had recently, they'll want to see Washington stick around.
READ MORE: How latest Mavericks signing could be the missing piece for roster
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter