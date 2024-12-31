Should the Mavericks Explore Trades for a Bench Guard?
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 110-100 loss to the Sacramento Kings, who entered the game as losers of six straight games. Dallas was down five of their best players, as Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Dereck Lively II all missed the game. With that many players missing from the game, it's hard to draw too many conclusions, but there were a couple of things to note from a roster-building perspective.
We know the Mavericks are exploring front-court upgrades, most likely as a backup to P.J. Washington and an upgrade from Maxi Kleber. So we'll ignore the 18-2 offensive rebounding advantage the Kings had in this game.
Dallas' biggest issue in the second half was turnovers. They had just five turnovers in the first half, which helped them build their lead, then 12 in the second half as the game slipped out of their hands. With Doncic and Irving not in the lineup, players like Quentin Grimes (four turnovers), Jazian Gortman (three), Spencer Dinwiddie (two), and P.J. Washington (two) are being asked to make more plays. Even Daniel Gafford (three turnovers) probably had the ball in his hands a little too much. So this begs the question: do the Mavericks need to explore the trade market for a bench point/combo guard?
The Mavericks wish it was Jaden Hardy, but he's too wildly inconsistent. While he's coming off a high ankle sprain, you still expect more than eight points and zero assists in a starting role on Monday night. And while Spencer Dinwiddie has had good moments this season, he's also had some bad, and you'd like him to be your fourth guard, not your third.
A scenario like this also depends on who becomes available. The Washington Wizards would probably be willing to let Malcolm Brogdon go, who would be an ideal fit, but his $22.5 million price tag makes him nearly impossible for the Mavericks to acquire.
Some other tanking teams trying to get in the race for a talented 2025 NBA Draft are the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and New Orleans Pelicans. Of those teams, the only guards who could be fits for the Mavericks are Jose Alvarado (New Orleans), Jevon Carter (Chicago), Vasilije Micic (Charlotte; I don't see them letting go of Tre Mann), and maybe Jordan Clarkson (Utah), but I'm not convinced Clarkson would love playing backup to Irving and Doncic most nights. None of those guys are exactly needle-movers or anyone to get excited over.
From there, could you pry a team from a Play-In contender? Say Terance Mann (LA Clippers; he can play anywhere 1-4) or Eric Gordon (Philadelphia, more of a 2-guard)? There are not a lot of great options that could be available on the trade market, and it's not guaranteed that the Mavs would be interested in D'Angelo Russell if and when he's bought out from the Brooklyn Nets. While you look at the roster and would love for Dallas to get another guard, there may not be a realistic scenario to make that happen.
