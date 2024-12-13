This Maverick is Earning Minutes in the Rotation
Mavericks second-year forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has started to find himself in Dallas' rotation as of late, recording double-digit minutes in each of his last three games, compared to just once in the previous 12 games in which he's played. Partially due to injuries and illnesses, leading to absences from forwards PJ Washington and Naji Marshall, Prosper has done well in relief of these players, demonstrating potential in short bursts on the floor. He scored six points against Oklahoma City on two made three-pointers in a 118-104 loss on the road on December 10 in an NBA Cup game, but has shown more than just spot-up shooting ability.
Against Toronto the game before, he had five points and six rebounds, as well as recording two assists, a steal, and a block. He's beginning to make an impact on both sides of the ball, which was a major part of his appeal as a prospect; the two-way impact was always what scouts looked at for Prosper, and his recent outings have lent credence to the theory that he could one day become an effective defensive forward that provides a bit of upside on the offensive end.
Though he has a long way to go as far as getting regular minutes goes, what the former first-round pick has been able to show as of late has been encouraging. Taken 24th overall in 2023, Prosper had high expectations coming in, expectations he has yet to meet. However, given Dallas' forward rotation, it makes sense that his run has been limited. It may be tougher for Prosper to crack even the reserve unit consistently, though making the most of his floor time is crucial to commanding more minutes. If he can continue to do the little things that impact winning, he will find himself on the court more often than he has been throughout the season.
