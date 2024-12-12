Will the Dallas Mavericks Deal for New Orleans Pelicans Defensive Wing?
The NBA world is getting chaotic, and it's doing so quickly. Headlines are quickly pivoting to trade news, despite the deadline being quite a while away. With teams having more than a quarter of the season's worth of sample size, they have an understanding of their ceiling and what they can accomplish with their current squad.
The Dallas Mavericks are 16-9 and have begun to turn things around after a questionable start to the season. One club that has an incredibly bleak future is the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pelicans are 5-20. Zion Williamson -- their franchise superstar -- is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury that has left him out for over a month. They've been a mediocre franchise in recent history, and being unable to remain healthy has been a major theme over that span.
With this, the Pelicans are expected to make a string of trades to kick off a new era. One name on the trade block could be Herbert Jones, though the team reportedly isn't planning to move him. The league is a business, and that could absolutely change if they decide to begin making a string of trades.
BovadaOfficial released odds for Jones' next team and where he will be traded, should the Pelicans end up moving on from him and his services. In the hypothetical odds, the Mavericks have the best chance at landing the wing with +350 odds.
Given the gravity of which Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving bring offensively, a three-and-D wing is a perfect archetype to add to the club. He can bolster the defensive side of the floor as a stopper while spacing the floor and playing off the Mavericks' stars.
It's hard to imagine the Pelicans dealing Jones to Dallas, but the trade could certainly make sense from an on-court perspective.
