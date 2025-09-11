It's time for the Dallas Mavericks to change jerseys
The Dallas Mavericks are proud to wear blue when they take the court every game, but the colors might not be among the favorites in the NBA.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn conducted a ranking of all 30 NBA uniforms and the Mavs clocked in at No. 23.
"Dallas is pretty similar to Oklahoma City in that it's mostly just a word against a blank background, but the Mavericks at least get a bit bolder with colors," Quinn wrote.
"The different shades of blue work together, and the slight detailing on the sides helps, but these are just too boring to rank any higher. They've also largely whiffed on their alternates. The only City Edition that worked was the 2021-22 reboot of their far better throwbacks, and the Statement Editions are some of the worst in the league."
READ MORE: Mark Cuban admits Mavericks mistake, but gives shocking Nico Harrison statement
Analyst slams Mavericks jerseys
The only teams lower on the ranking than the Mavericks are the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavericks have worn roughly the same uniform for the past 25 years ever since they moved on from their cowboy hat logo from the late 1990's and early 2000's. Perhaps a rebrand is in order after the team shocked its fanbase by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.
A new look could reignite the franchise with Cooper Flagg as its newest cornerstone. Flagg was selected with the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke back in June's NBA Draft and the Mavericks should plan to have him as their best player for a very long time.
Flagg and the Mavericks are just a few weeks away from the start of the preseason. Their first game comes against the Thunder on Oct. 6 inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg can push Dallas Mavericks back into playoff contention
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter