Two Mavericks point guards ranked closely on all-time NBA list
Jason Kidd and Steve Nash are two of the greatest point guards of all time, and both had successful stints with the Dallas Mavericks. Kidd was drafted by the team in 1994 before he was traded away in 1996 to the Phoenix Suns for a package that included Michael Finley.
About a year later, the Mavericks rang the Suns' phone again to trade for Steve Nash, sending out role players and a future lottery pick that became Shawn Marion. He'd help usher in the Dirk Nowitzki era, being instrumental in acclimating the young German to the United States. Mark Cuban let Nash walk in 2004 free agency, a decision that Cuban has said on record multiple times was one he regretted, as Nash won the next two MVP awards.
Kidd returned in a trade in 2008, helping the team win its first championship near the end of his career in 2011.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade debate sparks again after controversial list
Bleacher Report recently published a list of the top 100 players in NBA history and placed the two former Mavericks guards close to each other, with Nash coming in at 35th and Kidd at 33rd, a slight surprise considering Nash has the two MVP awards.
"After leading some of the top era-adjusted offenses of all time with the Dallas Mavericks in 2002 and 2003, Nash landed in Phoenix and enjoyed one of the great late-bloomer primes in league history," Bleacher Report said of Nash.
"He captained the “Seven Seconds or Less” Phoenix Suns to elite scoring marks, winning back-to-back MVPs in his age-30 and age-31 campaigns.
"It’s hard to say whether Nash arrived at just the right time to take advantage of the pace-and-space era, or if he was a hair late. A career 42.8 percent three-point shooter (11th all-time), Nash attempted just 3.2 triples per game during his career. That’s less than a third of the 11.3 attempts Stephen Curry averaged in 2024-25.
"Upon retirement, Nash acknowledged he probably should have shot the ball more.
"What he sacrificed in volume, he made up for in efficiency. Nash’s four 50/40/90 seasons are the most in NBA history. Not bad for a guy who also ranks fifth in total assists."
Then of Jason Kidd, Bleacher Report said, "Kidd snagged his lone championship as a role-playing 37-year-old with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, almost a decade after he led the New Jersey Nets to back-to-back Finals appearances.
"One of the most dominant transition threats to ever play the point guard spot, Kidd used his combination of elite size, speed and vision to facilitate at high velocity.
"A pass-first (and second and third) player, Kidd entered the league with an outside shot so unreliable that it earned him the “Ason” nickname (as in, no J). In a testament to his work ethic, Kidd retired in 2013 with the league’s third-highest career total of made three-point shots.
"Kidd’s high basketball IQ made him a genius-level passer, but he also leveraged it defensively, averaging at least 2.0 steals per game in nine different seasons. He finished among the top 10 in MVP voting five times."
Kidd and Nash were among ten former Mavericks who cracked Bleacher Report's top 100.
READ MORE: NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes excited about Dallas Mavericks with Cooper Flagg
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter