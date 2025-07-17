Dallas Basketball

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes excited about Dallas Mavericks with Cooper Flagg

Although the Luka Doncic trade disappointed Mahomes, he can't wait to watch Cooper Flagg.

Austin Veazey

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Like many Dallas Mavericks fans, Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shocked when the team traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He said, "it took me a while" to process the trade, but that he's happy his friend is still with a great organization.

But Mahomes is a Mavericks fan first and foremost. So when the team impossibly won the draft lottery and selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, no one was more excited than Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II cheers during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"[It's] exciting for me to win the draft lottery, a roller coaster of emotions, and getting Cooper Flagg now, it's going to be an amazing team," Mahomes told For the Win in an interview. "Get everybody back healthy, and we'll have as good a chance as anybody at making a run at the title this next year."

Health will be the biggest factor for the team. Kyrie Irving isn't expected to be back until at least January or February, and it could be longer than that if he's not feeling back to 100%. Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II each had procedures done this offseason, one to repair a retina for Davis and another for Lively to have bone spurs removed.

Flagg had a dynamic Summer League, scoring 31 points in the second game against the San Antonio Spurs. It was a good enough performance for the Mavs to pull Flagg out of the rest of the Summer League, and now they'll try to integrate him into the rest of the team.

