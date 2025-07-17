NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes excited about Dallas Mavericks with Cooper Flagg
Like many Dallas Mavericks fans, Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shocked when the team traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He said, "it took me a while" to process the trade, but that he's happy his friend is still with a great organization.
But Mahomes is a Mavericks fan first and foremost. So when the team impossibly won the draft lottery and selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, no one was more excited than Mahomes.
"[It's] exciting for me to win the draft lottery, a roller coaster of emotions, and getting Cooper Flagg now, it's going to be an amazing team," Mahomes told For the Win in an interview. "Get everybody back healthy, and we'll have as good a chance as anybody at making a run at the title this next year."
Health will be the biggest factor for the team. Kyrie Irving isn't expected to be back until at least January or February, and it could be longer than that if he's not feeling back to 100%. Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II each had procedures done this offseason, one to repair a retina for Davis and another for Lively to have bone spurs removed.
Flagg had a dynamic Summer League, scoring 31 points in the second game against the San Antonio Spurs. It was a good enough performance for the Mavs to pull Flagg out of the rest of the Summer League, and now they'll try to integrate him into the rest of the team.
