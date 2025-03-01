Dallas Basketball

Two wings Mavericks should target in trades this offseason

The Dallas Mavericks may need some help on the wing this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots the ball while Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks could be on the lookout for some help on the wings this offseason.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the team should look into trading for either Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith or Toronto Raptors wing Ochai Agbaji.

Ochai Agbaj
Feb 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) attempts to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Agbaji, Nesmith could join Mavs

"In case this wasn't obvious, once the Mavericks turned 25-year-old Luka Dončić into 31-year-old Anthony Davis, it showed they aren't interested in playing the long game," Buckley writes. "As general manager Nico Harrison put it, "the future to me is three to four years from now."

"If there's a window to win big with Davis and 32-year-old Kyrie Irving, it's right now. So, the Mavericks should be exhaustive in their efforts to build the best supporting cast around those two.

"Three-and-D wings should top the wish list, making Nesmith and Agbaji priority targets. The Pacers may need to cut costs if they plan on bringing Myles Turner back in free agency, and the Raptors might opt against ponying up for Agbaji's extension."

A lot can happen between now and the offseason, so a lot can and will change, but the Mavs should begin building their own personal wish list for the summer.

