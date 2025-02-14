Dallas Basketball

Mavericks face Father Time, uphill battle after All-Star break

The Dallas Mavericks will be fighting tooth and nail after the All-Star break.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) moves the ball past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) moves the ball past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are 30-26 at the All-Star break, which is good considering how many injuries the team has faced this season.

The Mavs find themselves in a state of flux, and that will be a challenge for them as they maneuever around the final 26 games of the season.

ESPN writer Brian Windhorst details the struggles that the Mavs will face in the second half of the regular season.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks receive grim news on starting center's latest injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) controls the ball in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45)
Feb 13, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) controls the ball in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavs have a challenge ahead

"This month's reality is this: Anthony Davis turns 32 next month, and Kyrie Irving turns 33. They play for an irate fan base that is demanding answers and in a title window that is very likely shorter," Windhorst writes.

"The goodwill of last year's Finals run has been vacated after the Doncic deal, and the Mavs are on the clock over the next couple of seasons to make their massive gamble pay off.

"With Klay Thompson, who turned 35 over the weekend, the Mavs' core is designed to win now and that's the expectation. The Mavs, though, are in play-in territory and Davis got hurt in his first game, which isn't surprising; despite a recent run of good health, he has been fairly injury-prone throughout his career."

On top of the age factoring in, the Mavs don't have a lot of experience playing alongside one another. They will have to take advantage of the small amount of reps that they get, because that chemistry will be vital for when the team reaches the playoffs — that is if they even make it.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News