Mavericks face Father Time, uphill battle after All-Star break
The Dallas Mavericks are 30-26 at the All-Star break, which is good considering how many injuries the team has faced this season.
The Mavs find themselves in a state of flux, and that will be a challenge for them as they maneuever around the final 26 games of the season.
ESPN writer Brian Windhorst details the struggles that the Mavs will face in the second half of the regular season.
Mavs have a challenge ahead
"This month's reality is this: Anthony Davis turns 32 next month, and Kyrie Irving turns 33. They play for an irate fan base that is demanding answers and in a title window that is very likely shorter," Windhorst writes.
"The goodwill of last year's Finals run has been vacated after the Doncic deal, and the Mavs are on the clock over the next couple of seasons to make their massive gamble pay off.
"With Klay Thompson, who turned 35 over the weekend, the Mavs' core is designed to win now and that's the expectation. The Mavs, though, are in play-in territory and Davis got hurt in his first game, which isn't surprising; despite a recent run of good health, he has been fairly injury-prone throughout his career."
On top of the age factoring in, the Mavs don't have a lot of experience playing alongside one another. They will have to take advantage of the small amount of reps that they get, because that chemistry will be vital for when the team reaches the playoffs — that is if they even make it.
