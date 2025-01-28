Warriors trade Draymond Green to Mavs in mock deal
The Dallas Mavericks are monitoring the trade winds across the league to see if they can capitalize on any particular deal.
Among the teams with the potential for a fire sale is the Golden State Warriors, who are starting to see their contender window slowly close.
Yahoo! Sports writer Kevin O'Connor suggests a deal that would send Warriors forward Draymond Green to the Mavs for Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, two first-round picks (2025 and 2031) and two second-round picks.
"Besides a healthy Luka Dončić, all the Mavericks are really missing is the ability to play small ball to counter five-out offenses. Green solves that issue while also adding a brand new wrinkle to the offense with his playmaking. Trading the remainder of their picks seems like a strong all-in bet," O'Connor writes.
"For the Warriors, gaining more picks in this year’s draft would give them more capital to move around. Plus, Gafford was dealt for a first-round pick just one year ago, so he could be flipped again. If Luka bolts by 2031, after Green and Kyrie Irving retire, that first could be gold."
It's unlikely that the Warriors would blow up everything before the Feb. 6 deadline, but the Mavs should keep an eye on how the situation unfolds in Golden State.
Pairing Green with Klay Thompson could improve chemistry and give Dallas an extra piece to help the team compete in the Western Conference gauntlet.
