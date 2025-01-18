Former Rookie of the Year Linked to Mavericks in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards are no strangers to making a deal just before the trade deadline together.
A year ago, the Mavs acquired Daniel Gafford from the Wizards for Richaun Holmes, and now the two teams could make sense as trade partners once again.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that the Mavericks should target Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon.
"With Dončić and Irving both missing chunks of the season thus far, the Mavs should be on the lookout for a veteran upgrade over Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench," Swartz writes.
"It's time someone rescues Brogdon, who's spent the last two seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and Wizards. The 32-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season."
While Brogdon has dealt with injuries throughout the season, having him as a healthy veteran guard would be a big boost for the Mavericks backcourt.
Brogdon is a free agent at the end of the season, so the pricetag on him shouldn't break the bank, allowing the Mavs to make additional moves should they choose to do so.
The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6.
