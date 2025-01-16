NBA Admits to Multiple Game-Changing Missed Calls in Mavericks-Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks fell 119-116 on Wednesday night to the New Orleans Pelicans, but the big talk coming out of the game was a missed goaltending call in the closing seconds. The Mavericks were down by one and stole the ball from New Orleans after they inbounded it, ending in a Spencer Dinwiddie layup attempt. Dinwiddie's shot hit the backboard, then Trey Murphy III of the Pelicans swatted it off the backboard again, but the officials let the call go, and the Pelicans would hit two free throws at the end to ice the game.
Dallas didn't have any timeouts at the time to challenge, but it wouldn't have mattered, as they can't challenge an un-called goaltend. They also decided against protesting the game, as those rarely lead to an overturned result. Here is another look at the uncalled goaltending.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Midseason Report Card
The NBA released their two-minute report from last night's game and admitted that this should've been goaltending, stating, "Murphy III (NOP) blocks the shot attempt after the ball makes contact with the backboard and has a chance to score."
This isn't the only potentially game-changing play that they missed, as they also announced that Dejounte Murray had an uncalled loose-ball foul with about a minute remaining, which can be viewed HERE. The NBA stated, "Murray (NOP) extends his off-arm into Gafford's (DAL) head/face during the rebound."
Dallas was in the bonus, so that would've put Daniel Gafford at the line for two free throws with 1:07 to go.
The Mavericks struggled to score in the final few minutes, so this loss isn't entirely because of missed calls, but they also didn't help. Dallas will try to turn their attention to the OKC Thunder on Friday, but they let a chance for a much-needed win slip through their fingers on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Mavericks Will Not Formally Protest Loss to Pelicans Despite Missed Goaltend
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter