What does Anthony Davis bring to Mavericks after Lakers trade?
The Dallas Mavericks are excited to have Anthony Davis on board after trading him for Luka Doncic over the weekend.
To learn more about the Mavs' newest star, we spoke with Los Angeles Lakers on SI writers Matt Levine and Ricardo Sandoval.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic reportedly bought new house before Lakers trade, cried after learning of trade
Anthony Davis is in his 30's, but he is having a statistically great season. How good has he truly been?
Levine: Davis has been easily the best and most consistent player on the Lakers this season. In a way, it has become his team more than LeBron James. The impact he makes on both ends of the floor drastically alters each individual game. Most L.A. fans were just as sad to see Anthony Davis traded as they were happy to see Luka Doncic arrive. That should tell you all you need to know about how good he has been.
What's the weak part of Davis' game right now?
Sandoval: It's hard to find a weakness for an elite player on both sides of the ball. However, with Davis, he has regressed as a mid-range shooter throughout the course of his career. Although he can hit them occasionally, he is primarily known for his post-up ability, rebounding, and, of course, defensive prowess. On top of that, he cannot just dominate anyone on the offensive end; while he does find success at times, he is a bit more matchup-dependent at this stage of his career.
Could the combination of Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson compete for a championship this year and beyond?
Levine: At this point, anything is possible in the NBA. But the trio should send some fear into opponents if they are all healthy. Dallas also has a lot of depth around the trio, giving them a legitimate chance to win this year. I'd likely give them a two-year window with this trio but after that, age will likely catch up to this team. Irving can also become a free agent after the season ends, putting more emphasis on winning this year.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's jersey number revealed after Mavericks trade star to Los Angeles Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter