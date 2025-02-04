Dallas Basketball

What does Anthony Davis bring to Mavericks after Lakers trade?

The Dallas Mavericks have Anthony Davis in tow. What does he bring to the table?

Jeremy Brener

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to knock the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to knock the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are excited to have Anthony Davis on board after trading him for Luka Doncic over the weekend.

To learn more about the Mavs' newest star, we spoke with Los Angeles Lakers on SI writers Matt Levine and Ricardo Sandoval.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic reportedly bought new house before Lakers trade, cried after learning of trade

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42)
Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis is in his 30's, but he is having a statistically great season. How good has he truly been?

Levine: Davis has been easily the best and most consistent player on the Lakers this season. In a way, it has become his team more than LeBron James. The impact he makes on both ends of the floor drastically alters each individual game. Most L.A. fans were just as sad to see Anthony Davis traded as they were happy to see Luka Doncic arrive. That should tell you all you need to know about how good he has been.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is hit in the face by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3)
Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is hit in the face by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as the battle for the rebound during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What's the weak part of Davis' game right now?

Sandoval: It's hard to find a weakness for an elite player on both sides of the ball. However, with Davis, he has regressed as a mid-range shooter throughout the course of his career. Although he can hit them occasionally, he is primarily known for his post-up ability, rebounding, and, of course, defensive prowess. On top of that, he cannot just dominate anyone on the offensive end; while he does find success at times, he is a bit more matchup-dependent at this stage of his career.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) makes a three point basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3)
Jan 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) makes a three point basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Could the combination of Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson compete for a championship this year and beyond?

Levine: At this point, anything is possible in the NBA. But the trio should send some fear into opponents if they are all healthy. Dallas also has a lot of depth around the trio, giving them a legitimate chance to win this year. I'd likely give them a two-year window with this trio but after that, age will likely catch up to this team. Irving can also become a free agent after the season ends, putting more emphasis on winning this year.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic's jersey number revealed after Mavericks trade star to Los Angeles Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News