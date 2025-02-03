Luka Doncic reportedly bought new house before Lakers trade, cried after learning of trade
Dallas Mavericks fans were in disarray when they found out about the trade sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers throughout Sunday. It didn't feel real at first, especially with Anthony Davis being part of the return, but as more information came out, fans started to show their displeasure, even protesting at American Airlines Center, leaving jerseys, signs, and paint on the ground.
They weren't the only ones upset, though. According to Chandler Parsons on "Run It Back," provided by FanDuel TV, Luka Doncic just bought a new house in Dallas and cried when finding out about the trade.
"My biggest issue is, professionally, how they handled that... Most of those star players have a dynamic and dialogue with front office, with ownership on what's going to happen. I find it extremely disrespectful, I find it horrific bad business for you to just go and do this, and I'm also not buying that J-Kidd just didn't know. I know you have to keep it in-house, especially nowadays with social media... I just think this is bad business when you draft this guy. This dude just bought a $15 million house, just closed like last week in Dallas. Apparently, he cried when he found out. This is your everything, who took you to the conference finals last year."
Doncic's old house was just broken into recently as part of the ongoing break-ins of star athletes around the country, something the FBI believes is a connected crime to Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and more all having their houses broken into.
But learning Doncic had just bought a new house proves how much he wanted to be in Dallas and how blindsided he was about this trade. Dallas is his second home, as he said in his statement following the trade. That makes this trade that much more heartbreaking for Mavericks fans.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
