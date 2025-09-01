What Klay Thompson revealed he has to be better at with Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is one of the established veterans on the team, and, along with fellow veterans Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, is a surefire future member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Playing his first 11 seasons in the league and winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson knows the ins and outs of winning big, and he aims to pass that on to the other members of the Dallas Mavericks.
Recently on the podcast Showtime with Michael Cooper, Thompson discussed his leadership role within the Mavericks organization, explaining that his function within his current team is different from what it was at his previous stop, and that his aim for success is as high as it's ever been.
"I gotta lead these guys with my voice. I never really did that back in Golden State, so now I have a different calling to use my championship knowledge and show these guys it's a journey... We just gotta peak at the right time... So, I'm really excited. I'm actually gonna go to the gym now. I haven't been this motivated in years."
Klay Thompson Entering Second Season With Dallas Mavericks
Thompson, who averaged 14.0 points per game last year and shot 39% from beyond the arc, is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, especially of the catch-and-shoot variety, where he is considered by most to be the best of all time. He was an integral part of the Warriors' four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, winning several accolades along the way, including five All-Star appearances and two appearances on the All-NBA list.
Considering the number of players that have won championships on the current roster, which includes Thompson, as well as the aforementioned Davis and Irving, it is possible that these winning ways can be translated through osmosis to the younger members of the team, namely rookie Cooper Flagg and other young players like Max Christie.
Though Thompson's defense has faltered as bit as he has aged, he will be able to teach players like Flagg about playing on the perimeter on both sides of the ball, providing guidance for a young player with all of the potential in the world. If Flagg can pick up pointers on his shot and his defense from Thompson, it could end up being one of the most impactful signings in Mavericks history.
Thompson is entering his 13th season in the league, posting career averages of 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 41% from three.
